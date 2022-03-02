CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 113.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

CTMX traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. 27,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

