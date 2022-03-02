Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Gap Up to $35.32

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.32, but opened at $37.00. Cytokinetics shares last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 7.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,064,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,713 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,123,000 after buying an additional 108,816 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after buying an additional 585,782 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,641,000 after buying an additional 53,725 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,727,000 after buying an additional 214,005 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

