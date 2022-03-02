Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytek BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytek BioSciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.
CTKB stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. Cytek BioSciences has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $28.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.
About Cytek BioSciences
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
