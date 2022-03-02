Cyclone Protocol Price Reaches $126.45 on Exchanges (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for $126.45 or 0.00287561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $74,140.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007504 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00065542 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 25,980 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

