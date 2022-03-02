CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.49. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 10,472 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CVD Equipment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a market cap of $28.49 million, a PE ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.