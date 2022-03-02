CUTcoin (CUT) Price Down 2.2% This Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 29.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.35 million and approximately $618.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00193638 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00026101 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00023019 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00340644 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 160,227,603 coins and its circulating supply is 156,227,603 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

