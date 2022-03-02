Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.050-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of CW opened at $152.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.44. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $152.97.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,524 shares of company stock worth $2,781,198. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.