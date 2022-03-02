Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $15,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.62.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMI traded up $12.06 on Wednesday, reaching $208.13. The stock had a trading volume of 42,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,469. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.02 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

