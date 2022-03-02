Culp (NYSE:CULP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CULP traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,904. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $99.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.76 million. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Culp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fred A. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CULP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Culp by 3.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Culp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Culp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Culp by 27.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Culp by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

