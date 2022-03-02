Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.42. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.12 and a one year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

