Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,550 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.82. 44,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,799. The company has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.39.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

