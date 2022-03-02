Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $707,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $129.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.90.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

