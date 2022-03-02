Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 900 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,027.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,536,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,090,000 after purchasing an additional 34,502 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $561.29.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $412.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,641. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $385.34 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $503.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,087. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

