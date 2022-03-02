Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 5,643 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,553,000 after acquiring an additional 214,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 123.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHRW. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.45.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,984. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.