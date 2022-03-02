Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,505 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth $32,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMX stock opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.54. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.39 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

