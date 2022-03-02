Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 8.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 18.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $82,394.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $26,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,729 in the last three months.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

