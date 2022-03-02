Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) by 1,845.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,682 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $50.98.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $35,969.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

