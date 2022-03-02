Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 114,525 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC grew its position in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in International Paper by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after acquiring an additional 262,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.81.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

