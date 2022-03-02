Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Affirm by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after buying an additional 3,324,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,969,000 after buying an additional 496,458 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,848,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,703,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average of $101.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.