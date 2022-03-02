CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 63,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $2,933,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 880,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.99. 232,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,904,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.