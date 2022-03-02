Crypterium (CRPT) Achieves Market Cap of $12.56 Million

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Crypterium coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $915,388.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00034272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00103999 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium (CRYPTO:CRPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,496,810 coins and its circulating supply is 81,499,259 coins. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Crypterium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

