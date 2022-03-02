Crust Network (CRU) Market Cap Tops $15.70 Million

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for about $5.13 or 0.00011523 BTC on major exchanges. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $15.70 million and $1.20 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Crust Network

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

