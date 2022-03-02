Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.84

Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:CRWN remained flat at $GBX 32.20 ($0.43) on Tuesday. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,735. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.95 million and a P/E ratio of 5.85. Crown Place VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 28.20 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 33.84 ($0.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.12.
About Crown Place VCT
