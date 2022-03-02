Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,874 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 50,408 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 0.5% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 37,912 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 13,438 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.94. 203,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,654. The stock has a market cap of $214.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.61. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

