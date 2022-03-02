Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 244.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,926 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $17,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 519.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,946. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.