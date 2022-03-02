Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 24,443 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 427,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,443 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $37,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Oracle by 564.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $73,247,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Oracle by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after buying an additional 928,626 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,851,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $65.31 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

