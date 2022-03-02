Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $21.58 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 572,743 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,932 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $21,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in HP by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HP by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of HP by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $67,527,000 after buying an additional 978,719 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of HP by 494.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,160,487 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,751,000 after buying an additional 965,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in HP by 6.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after buying an additional 960,865 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $654,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,449. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of HP stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.42. The company had a trading volume of 822,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,019,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 155.33% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

