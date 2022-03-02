Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $19.17 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,875 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $19,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.49. The company had a trading volume of 35,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,655. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.47 and a 200-day moving average of $120.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.68 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

