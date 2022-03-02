Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $14.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,633 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $14,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 695,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,766,000 after buying an additional 28,548 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 250,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,403,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,502,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after buying an additional 1,569,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,169,000 after acquiring an additional 177,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,496. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.02. The company has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.