CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 29.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

CAPL traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,024. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $816.91 million, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.99. CrossAmerica Partners has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 362.08%.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $348,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $369,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

