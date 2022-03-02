CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Issues Earnings Results

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 29.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,024. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $805.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 362.08%.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $369,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

CAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

