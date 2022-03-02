Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$19.50. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRR.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.36.

CRR.UN opened at C$17.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.94. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.32. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$14.85 and a 52-week high of C$19.09.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

