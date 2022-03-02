Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$19.50. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRR.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.36.

CRR.UN opened at C$17.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.94. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.32. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$14.85 and a 52-week high of C$19.09.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Analyst Recommendations for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

