Critical Review: HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF)

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.1% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of HMN Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HMN Financial and Bancorp 34’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial $46.02 million 2.45 $13.56 million $3.00 8.18 Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 2.02 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

HMN Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Profitability

This table compares HMN Financial and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial 29.47% 12.60% 1.36% Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HMN Financial and Bancorp 34, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

HMN Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. HMN Financial pays out 8.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

HMN Financial has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HMN Financial beats Bancorp 34 on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMN Financial (Get Rating)

HMN Financial, Inc. is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Rochester, MN.

About Bancorp 34 (Get Rating)

Bancorp 34, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. Its offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts. The company was founded in March 2016 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, NM.

