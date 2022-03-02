Critical Contrast: Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) & Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Rating) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Formula One Group and Paramount Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula One Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Paramount Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Formula One Group has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Global has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Formula One Group and Paramount Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula One Group -6.02% -1.12% -0.47% Paramount Global 15.89% 10.85% 4.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Formula One Group and Paramount Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula One Group $11.40 billion 1.11 -$1.42 billion N/A N/A Paramount Global $28.59 billion 0.77 $4.54 billion $6.91 4.90

Paramount Global has higher revenue and earnings than Formula One Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Paramount Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Paramount Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paramount Global beats Formula One Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Formula One Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. Pandora provides music, comedy, and a podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Paramount Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks includes Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks. The Publishing segment manages the Simon & Schuster’s consumer book publishing business with imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner, and Atria Books. The Local Media segment handles the CBS Television Stations and CBS Local Digital Media, with revenues generated primarily from advertising sales and retransmission fees. The company was founded by Sumner Murray Redstone in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

