CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Volume Increase

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 65,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 455,479 shares.The stock last traded at $44.67 and had previously closed at $45.91.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16.
CRH Company Profile (NYSE:CRH)
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.
