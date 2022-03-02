CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Volume Increase

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 65,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 455,479 shares.The stock last traded at $44.67 and had previously closed at $45.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in CRH by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in CRH by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

