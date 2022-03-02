Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.15

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.15 and last traded at C$9.04, with a volume of 3923141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPG. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

