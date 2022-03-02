Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to “Outperform”

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BSAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.