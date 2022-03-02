Credit Suisse Group Trims SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Target Price to $15.50

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

Shares of SOFI opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,261,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,956,000 after buying an additional 8,637,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

