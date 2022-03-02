Credit Suisse Group Trims Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Target Price to $80.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

FOUR opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.95. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 1.84.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

