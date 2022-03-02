Credit Suisse Group Cuts Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target to $187.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $199.00 to $187.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.13.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $124.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.37. Primerica has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primerica will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Primerica by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after acquiring an additional 109,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Primerica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Primerica by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after acquiring an additional 41,784 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

