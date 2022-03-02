Credit Suisse AG Sells 13,660 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,729,000 after buying an additional 3,483,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,074,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 1.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

