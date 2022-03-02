Credit Suisse AG Sells 10,255 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the second quarter worth $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 63.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 13,718.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 105,218 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 163.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,695,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the second quarter worth $1,240,000. 26.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORLA shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of ORLA stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

