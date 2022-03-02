Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 93.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 148,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.14. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

