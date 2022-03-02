Credit Suisse AG Has $313,000 Stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 565,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after buying an additional 466,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,863,000 after buying an additional 391,756 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 622,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 342,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after buying an additional 303,813 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

In other news, Director Gautam Patel bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.