Credit Suisse AG Buys 778 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 546,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $404.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $450,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $666,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,342 shares of company stock worth $1,380,373 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Willdan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.