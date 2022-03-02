Credit Suisse AG Buys 1,033 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PLBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital began coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, cut their price target on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

