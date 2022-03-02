Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 716.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $302.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

