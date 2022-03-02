Craig Hallum Lowers Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $60.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 196.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $20.24 on Monday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $53.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

