Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.68. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CBRL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $111.79 and a 52 week high of $178.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

