Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. Covetrus’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Covetrus stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.01. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

Get Covetrus alerts:

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,994,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Covetrus by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Covetrus by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after acquiring an additional 666,178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Covetrus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 834,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 46,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Covetrus by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 38,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

About Covetrus (Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.